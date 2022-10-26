Seth Rollins is the current United States champion and has a long list of enemies in WWE who want his gold.

While joining the Raw commentary desk during a match between Austin Theory and Mustafa Ali two nights ago, Rollins was asked if he’s worried about Theory cashing in the Money in the Bank contract on him and taking his belt. Rollins dismissed the idea and said Theory would have an easier time cashing in on 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke.

That didn’t sit well with the champion of jobbers. Here’s what she had to say about it on Twitter:

Talk is CHEAP!! I work my ass off every single day & will not tolerate this shit anymore! I can promise you I am the hardest working WOMAN around, never have I taken off work, always worked through injuries, proved multiple times I can fit any position given & DO IT W/ A SMILE! https://t.co/Sx6vzrliHI — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) October 25, 2022

I don’t know if Dana heard Seth’s actual words on the broadcast, but the tweet she is responding to doesn’t have it quite right. I went back and listened to Seth, and here’s exactly what he said.

“Theory knows better. He understands he’s got a much better chance of cashing in on Roman, or Dana Brooke, or really anybody but me. Really anybody but me. He’s smarter than that.”

Seth put Dana on the same level with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns while answering the question. He wasn’t burying her or anybody else; Seth was just putting himself over, like he should.

Triple H, on the other hand, hasn’t been doing much of anything with Brooke on Raw since he took over WWE creative in July. She’s been busy working on Main Event and house shows, but has been a non-factor on Monday nights.

Will Dana’s fired up tweet defending her work ethic change anything on that front? I guess we’ll find out soon.

What do you make of Seth’s comment and Dana’s reaction, Cagesiders?