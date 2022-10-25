The latest teaser for T-Bar/Dominik Dijakovic returning to NXT

Following Halloween Havoc this past weekend, Shawn Michaels gave away the fact that the vignette that aired teasing a new character was indeed about T-Bar, whose mask was shown being burned. The implication was clear — he’s going back to NXT and finding his old self — Dominik Dijakovic — once more.

Another teaser aired during this week’s episode of NXT:

“The second coming isn’t about retribution, it’s about justice.”

Well, it can’t get more obvious than that!

Yet again, T-Bar, who I guess hasn’t fully made the change yet, was tweeting right after the teaser made it to air on the USA Network:

I suppose it would make sense to have him believing that he deserves some form of justice for what happened to him after a fairly solid run in NXT the first time. No one deserved RETRIBUTION, after all.

We’ll see how it goes soon enough.