Raw has been holding up pretty well against Monday Night Football thus far into the 2022-2023 NFL season. But without a season premiere or a Brock Lesnar appearance on Oct. 24, they returned to numbers we’re more accustomed to seeing this time of year.

The average hourly audience of 1.641 million was 9% less than last Monday. Among 18-49 year olds, this week’s edition averaged a .45 rating. That’s a 10% decline from Oct. 17.

Football was the only nationally televised sport WWE had to go against last night. The Chicago Bears domination of the New England Patriots aired on ESPN & ESPN2, drawing nearly 12 million viewers and a 3.53 in the key demo across both networks. Those were among MNF’s lowest numbers so far this season, but the main broadcast still easily won the night, and everything in front of Raw (which finished sixth among cable originals) was related to the game.

The third hour again had a noticeable drop, something we weren’t seeing for the first couple months of Triple H booked episodes. Here’s the breakdown for total viewers and 18-49:

Hour One: 1.77 million / .49

Hour Two: 1.70 million / .45

Hour Three: 1.46 million / .40

Brock will be back next week for the final push to Crown Jewel. But it’s also Halloween night, and there will be football and Game 3 of the World Series... so we’ll see.

Numbers via Showbuzz Daily