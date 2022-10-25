Ric Flair on how new documentary about him will be different, returning to WWE

Ric Flair was very vocal about how much he hated ESPN’s 30 For 30 documentary about his life, 2017’s Rory Karpf-produced Nature Boy. He was adamant that he’d never return to work for WWE as long as then-President now-co-CEO Nick Khan was still at the company.

On the latest edition of his To Be The Man podcast, Naitch spoke about both subjects.

The ESPN doc came up in the context of a new documentary coming on Flair’s life. A collaboration between WWE and FOX Sport’s Tom Rinaldi, Ric thinks the new doc will be be called Finding Flair. He also said he thinks it will be released this year, either the week of Thanksgiving or the week of Christmas.

Flair explained why this project will be “better” than Nature Boy:

“This will be better than my 30 for 30 on ESPN because I made them promise me that whatever I said, they wouldn’t edit. I’m not going to do something that’s going to be edited again. “I was passionate and I expressed everything that I thought was good or bad in my life. I discussed my personal life, my personal problems, family problems, wrestling problems, issues with people that I have had. I just answered questions and I answered them as truthfully as I could.”

We still don’t have concrete distribution information for whatever the new doc ends up being called, but WWE’s promotion of it makes Peacock a good guess.

Regarding doing more with WWE beyond this project, Naitch said he’ “love to return to the company and do stuff with them,” but admitted he didn’t know what that would entail.

He does seem to have moved on from his vow to not work with Khan, who he blamed for his signature “WOO!” being removed from the company’s standard television opening after Dark Side of the Ring’s “Plane Ride From Hell” brought attention to both Flair’s past transgressions and WWE’s acceptance & celebration of them. It’s since been replaced after that controversy rotated out of the news cycle.

Exciting for what may or may not be called “Finding Flair”? How about Naitch back in the WWE fold?