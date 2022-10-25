WWE is heading to the UK & Europe after WrestleMania 39

In the pre-pandemic world, WWE usually scheduled an international tour shortly after WrestleMania each year.

They’re looking to get back into that habit in 2023. This morning (Oct. 25), WWE announced four dates in the United Kingdom and France for a couple weeks after WrestleMania 39.

WWE Live - Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena (Wednesday, April 26, 2023) Presale available this Wednesday, October 26 at 9am BST

General sale available this Friday, October 28 at 9am BST

www.bookingsdirect.com WWE Live - Manchester, UK – AO Arena (Thursday, April 27, 2023) Presale available this Wednesday, October 26 at 9am BST

General sale available this Friday, October 28 at 9am BST

www.bookingsdirect.com WWE Live - Belfast, Northern Ireland – SSE Arena (Friday, April 28, 2023) Presale available this Wednesday, October 26 at 9am BST

General sale available this Friday, October 28 at 9am BST

www.aikenpromotions.com WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event - Paris, France – Accor Arena (Saturday, April 29, 2023) Presale available this Thursday, October 27 at 10am CEST

General sale available this Friday, October 28 at 10am CEST

www.ticketmaster.fr

The usual “talent subject to change” caveat applies, but the advertised Superstars (Bobby Lashley, Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Bianca Belair, Matt Riddle, Bayley, Kevin Owens, AJ Styles, and Finn Bálor) are all members of the current Raw roster. The Friday show isn’t listed as a SmackDown taping, either. Perhaps that means the next WWE Draft also won’t happen until after WrestleMania 39?

We’ll see about that. In the meantime, fans in the UK & France can get their tickets this week.