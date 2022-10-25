Rhea Ripley bodyslamming Luke Gallows was the highlight of Raw

This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw was, in this writer’s humble opinion, a bit dull. The show has been pretty damn good since Triple H took over, but this may have been his weakest effort.

The highlight of the entire night — and your mileage may vary — was Rhea Ripley bodyslamming Luke Gallows. To be fair, it was an electric moment, because not only is The Judgment Day over but Ripley in particular is fantastic:

She made that look good!

The follow up “too sweet now?!? Too sweet now, huh?!?” was incredible. When she beat her own chest and screamed “do you know who the hell I am” at him, she just showed once again that she can be a star no matter who she’s working with. Or dealing with. Or bodyslamming.

Sorry, Big LG.

But not that sorry.

Meanwhile, The O.C. are now looking for someone to help them deal with the Rhea problem. I don’t think there’s anyone out there really up for the job.

Anyway, here are all the videos from Raw this week: