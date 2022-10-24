The “Almost Super Hero” is gone.

Nikki Cross is back:

We haven’t seen — oh my am I glad to not have to type out “Nikki A.S.H.” anymore, let me tell ya, dear reader — Cross in quite some time. She was last running around with Doudrop in a tag team that always seemed to be near the tipping point of breaking up. They always held on, though, and had a few moments on television before disappearing altogether.

It’s a new day in WWE, though, with a new creative head in charge and he’s been making plenty of changes, even as they’ve come gradually. This is yet another one of those changes.

We obviously don’t know the motivation behind Cross showing up to attack Damage CTRL, and more specifically Bayley. She still managed to inadvertently help Bayley defeat Bianca Belair, which may explain the boos, though she was going after a heel group.

We’ll have to stay tuned to find out what’s going on.

Get complete Raw results and coverage of this week’s show right here.