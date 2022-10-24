Bullet Club founders to clash on Raw

There was only one match announced for Raw tonight (Oct. 24) in Charlotte, North Carolina, but WWE is working on addressing that.

First up, a clash between two of the founding members of New Japan’s iconic Bullet Club stable.

Finn Bálor is with The Judgement Day now, and Karl Anderson recently returned with Luke Gallows to join AJ Styles is their WWE Biz Cliz offshoot, The O.C. But almost ten years ago in Japan, they were half (along with Bad Luck Fale & Tama Tonga) of the first Bullet Club line-up. It’s only their second televised singles match; Bálor won the first back on Raw in 2017.

Their current groups are set to clash in trios action at Crown Jewel a week from this Saturday, a show Anderson is seemingly at odds with New Japan over. Anderson was already booked to defend his NEVER Openweight title at NJPW’s Battle Autumn show on Nov. 5 when he re-debuted in WWE.

Will tonight’s Bálor/Anderson battle tell us anything about what to expect on the first Saturday in November? What else will join their match and Bayley’s non-title rematch with Bianca Belair on Raw?

Stay tuned, and join us in our live blog at 8pm ET, to find out!