WWE announces Elimination Chamber 2023 for Montreal

In an announcement that lines up with a few rumors we’ve heard lately, WWE announced this morning that next year’s Elimination Chamber premium live event will take place in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on Sat., Feb. 18.

The Bell Centre will also host SmackDown the night before the Saturday show. Here’s the press release:

WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that the Bell Centre in Montreal will host Elimination Chamber on Saturday, February 18, 2023. Elimination Chamber marks the first premium live event to take place in Montreal in 14 years. Following the success of WWE’s recent Canadian live event tour, Friday Night SmackDown will also emanate from the Bell Centre on Friday, February 17, 2023. Combo tickets for Elimination Chamber and Friday Night SmackDown go on sale Friday, November 18 at 10 AM ET via Ticketmaster.ca. Individual tickets for Elimination Chamber and Friday Night SmackDown will be available beginning Friday, December 2 at 10 AM ET. To learn more about registering for presale opportunities, please visit https://www.wwe.com/ec-2023-presale. Elimination Chamber Priority Passes will be available this Friday, October 28 at noon ET before tickets go on sale to the general public through official Priority Pass hospitality provider On Location. Elimination Chamber Priority Passes provide fans with unrivaled access to WWE like never before through immersive VIP experiences that include premier seating, a dedicated arena entrance, premium hospitality offerings and meet and greets with WWE Superstars and Legends. To purchase packages and learn more about presale opportunities, please visit https://onlocationexp.com/wwe/elimination-chamber-tickets or call 1-855-346-7388.

We still don’t know what WWE’s doing in between Survivor Series and Royal Rumble, but in two of the last three years Elimination Chamber has been the last stop before WrestleMania. With reports indicating the company could be looking to do fewer PLEs in the future, this show could have huge implications for this year’s ‘Mania.

It will be the first event the company’s held in Montreal since 2009’s Breaking Point. Could Elimination Chamber mean big things for two proud sons of Quebec, Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens?

Fingers crossed.