Raw airs tonight (Oct. 24) with a live show from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. This is the third episode of Raw during the four week build towards Crown Jewel, which takes place on Nov. 5 in Saudi Arabia.

Bayley needs to put up or shut up

The one match advertised for tonight’s episode is Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Bayley. The title is not on the line.

Ever since she returned to WWE in July, Bayley has tried to become the dominant figure in the Raw women’s division.

She made a splash right away by aligning herself with IYO SKY and Dakota Kai and injuring Becky Lynch. Bayley then pinned Belair in a six-woman tag match at Clash at the Castle.

However, it all quickly blew up in Bayley’s face when she finally got a title match with Belair at Extreme Rules. Bianca neutralized WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Kai & SKY en route to defeating Bayley in that ladder match.

Bayley was devastated and followed up that failure with a loss to Candice LeRae. She’s back on the winning track, though, and now gets Belair in a non-title match tonight (thankfully Vince McMahon isn’t around anymore, so WWE has dropped the always awkward “championship contender’s” nonsense from its lingo).

This is an important match for Bayley. She can’t afford a loss here if the goal is to remain a viable contender for Belair’s gold. Bianca rarely ever loses a singles match, so it’s no easy task, especially since Belair has shown that she can beat Damage CTRL all by herself.

Bayley always talks a big game. Now it’s time to put up or shut up when she gets one more chance to beat the best women’s wrestler in WWE.

The rest of the title scene

United States Champion Seth Rollins has a lot of enemies these days. There’s a chance he is finished with Matt Riddle after last week’s victory in the Raw main event, but Mustafa Ali and Elias are right there looking for a piece of Seth’s ass (and championship).

As is the case on most Monday nights, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns isn’t expected to show up on Raw tonight. You’ll have to tune in to SmackDown to see the latest developments in his feud with Logan Paul, unless Raw’s very long three hour runtime means we’ll get a SmackDown recap or two tonight.

The Usos are the WWE tag team champions but don’t really have any competition on Raw. If Jimmy and Jey show up tonight, perhaps SmackDown’s Brawling Brutes will have to pay them a visit after The Bloodline broke Sheamus’ arm a few nights ago.

WWE’s web site says the 24/7 championship still exists, but you wouldn’t know it from watching Raw or SmackDown. Dana Brooke is holding jobber gold, and it sounds like Shelton Benjamin is sick of being one of the jobbers chasing after it.

Austin Theory is starting to realize that even with the Money in the Bank contract in his possession, he’s never going to defeat Roman Reigns for the top title in the promotion. He appears to be looking at other titles he can use the contract to win, such as Bron Breakker’s NXT championship.

Other stuff to keep an eye on

- Bob Lashley got the better of Brock Lesnar in last week’s wild brawl. Lesnar isn’t advertised for the show tonight, so Lashley might have to take out these violent aggressions on some other hapless fools. Chad Gable and Otis, maybe?

- The Miz tried to chicken out of his match with that creep Dexter Lumis by claiming he was injured. Even though Johnny Gargano helped expose Miz as a dishonest coward, the A-Lister still found a way out by attacking Dexter before the match. It turns out that Miz actually is dealing with a legitimate injury. The massively balled wrestler now has a burst sac. Will Miz vs. Lumis be officially rescheduled for a future date?

- That little shithead Dominik Mysterio defeated AJ Styles last week with help from his new family, The Judgment Day. Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson are set for a six-man tag match against Dominik, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor at Crown Jewel, and the babyfaces will be looking for revenge tonight.

- Baron Corbin is no longer Happy. He is now on the Raw roster and has aligned himself with self-professed wrestling god, JBL. Baron began his own path towards reaching that status by defeating Dolph Ziggler last week. That’s not exactly a standout accomplishment, so he still has a long way to go.

- Omos showed up to SmackDown last week and shoved Braun Strowman out of the ring. Will Braun return the favor tonight, or will Omos instead spend the night squashing more jobbers?

- After visiting NXT last week, is Kevin Owens ready to get back to kicking ass on Raw? KO doesn’t work Saudi Arabia and lacks a clear direction at this moment.

- Where the f*** are Asuka and Alexa Bliss?

What will you be looking for on Raw?