Adam Pearce is nearing the end of an epic journey

Adam Pearce may seem like a relatively normal guy but I can assure you, dear reader, that he is much more than that. He is an absolute mad lad. I know this because he has been doing something no man should.

He’s been Rick Roll’ing for months now.

I’m dead serious.

All the way back in July he posted this:

Please bear with me during this time.



OFFICIAL STATEMENT: pic.twitter.com/zVpBj5lZ9s — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) July 27, 2022

It’s 2022 and we’re still out here getting Rick Roll’d by authority figures at WWE we thought we could trust. Unbelievable.

Then, he decided, for reasons no one knows and maybe shouldn’t know, he decided to reply to that tweet with a single line from Rick Astley’s infamous song. He has done so almost every day since. Today was no different:

Never gonna give you up — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) October 23, 2022

My extensive research — and when I say “extensive” I mean a quick Google search and manual counting — informs me there are roughly 54 lines in the song, give or take a mistake I may have made in my wholly scientific process. Pearce, using that same scientific process, has gotten up to 43 lines, give or take a mistake I may have made.

He’s almost made it, folks.

The absolute mad lad.