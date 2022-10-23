The next show on the WWE calendar is the latest trip into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The show will be called Crown Jewel, the fourth time the promotion has used that branding for a trip here, and will take place on Nov. 5, 2022, at Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

We’re just under two weeks from showtime and here’s how the card is shaping up:

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Logan Paul

This originated from Reigns appearing on Paul’s podcast and Logan making some remarks about fighting him after Roman left. It wasn’t long after that Paul returned to WWE TV and was laying down a challenge. A press conference was held in Las Vegas in which we got a classic line from Paul, in response to Reigns calling himself the head of the table: “I am the table.” They’ve had Paul Heyman openly admit in promos that this match is about name value. We’ve come to expect things like this for shows like this. In the meantime, they’ve done the tried and true angle of having Paul turn Reigns against those under him.

Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

When Lesnar returned on Monday Night Raw recently, he did so to attack Lashley and cost him the United States championship. That’s what brought us here.

The O.C. vs. The Judgment Day

Finn Balor’s continued insistence on trying to recruit AJ Styles ultimately resulted in a full on feud brewing up. Styles called in some backup in Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows and they’ll all throw down in a six-man tag.

Steel Cage Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross

So upset over what happened in their Strap match, McIntyre was willing to crash a car to get to Kross and keep the fight going. He was reprimanded for it but still ended up getting a Steel Cage match, one we are to believe will bring this feud to a close.

WWE hasn’t officially added it to the lineup on its website, but Braun Strowman and Omos agreed to a match on Friday Night SmackDown this week.

In recent years WWE has booked at least one women’s match for this show, and there’s no reason to think the same won’t ring true here. No word on what it might be, however.

Is the match card shaping up to your liking?