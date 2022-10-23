T-Bar is headed to NXT, and finding himself again

During Halloween Havoc, there was a very brief blink-and-you-missed-it video that showed T-Bar’s mask getting burned up. The message there seems pretty clear! The man himself also tweeted this during the show:

If you kill him, he will win.

Become vengeance.

Become wrath. — T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) October 23, 2022

If you go to his Twitter, you’ll notice he nuked everything else on the account.

His old buddy in RETRIBUTION, Mace, who is running around being a model now, had some fun with it:

don’t worry homie i got your spare. pic.twitter.com/zmgkEj4Rbl — ma.çé (@MACEtheWRESTLER) October 23, 2022

During a post-show media call, Shawn Michaels all but confirmed T-Bar is indeed coming back and it sounds like he may be Dominik Dijakovic once more:

“That’s one of the things... it’s not like we don’t see what goes on out there in the social media world and the sort of shaking of the fist at different things that were done with different characters over the years and we do what we can here creatively to kind of nudge nudge, wink wink, we see you and we hear you. Look, I would love to be able to take credit for that but I’ve got a pretty good head writer here that comes up with some pretty snazzy stuff in Johnny Russo. ... That was just something he mentioned, a quick tease, and I thought that’s fantastic. “So, look, I mean, I guess I’ve already given a bunch away but when you get a talent that is very talented, and we felt like was just coming into his own here in NXT prior, and then from our perspective, again, the pandemic and everything happened and there were a lot of quick changes and we lost a lot of people. And then over time they found out ‘okay, well, we’re not maybe sure how we’re going to finish the story they’re in.’ And anytime they’re willing to allow us to have the opportunity to have them back... We look at it, again, and I don’t mean it in a bad way, but we find that as like a fun new toy. To be able to take guys with that much talent... I think one of the things that we certainly try to do here or certainly are going to try to do as much in the future, again, do our best anyway, is not insult the fans and not pretend like somebody wasn’t who they were a short time ago. But just sort of connect the dots, get you thinking, teasing it, and making you feel like ‘what’s going to happen?’ And then obviously down the road we surprise you and you think that it’s cool and it works.”

After RETRIBUTION fell apart, there hasn’t been much of anything for T-Bar from a creative perspective. He is, in fact, the only wrestler still working the same gimmick from the group, as three of them have since been released by WWE, we already covered what Mace is up to these days, and Mustafa Ali has long left all this behind.

It looks like T-Bar will be doing the same very shortly.

