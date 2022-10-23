It was an emotional night at Halloween Havoc

This year’s Halloween Havoc, which went down just last night in Orlando, featured plenty of great wrestling. The North American championship ladder match tore the house down to kick off the night’s festivities and there was hardly any letup from there.

But it was also an emotional night, at least for two of the stars of the show.

First, Wes Lee was the man who emerged victorious in the aforementioned ladder match. He survived the wreckage — seriously, it was wild — to climb the ladder and complete his comeback story by winning his first singles championship.

He shared a touching moment with Shawn Michaels backstage after:

Later in the evening, Mandy Rose would use an assist from her stablemates in Toxic Attraction to fend off a tough challenge from Alba Fyre to keep her women’s championship. She dedicated the match to her brother, who died on Oct. 3 at the age of 40.

Did this one for you bro ❤️

Love you Richie, RIP #Andstill pic.twitter.com/3sksB1QBB7 — Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) October 23, 2022

