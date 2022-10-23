Halloween Havoc is in the books from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, and the fine folks at NXT put on yet another solid show. It ran a little long, and maybe featured a bit too much fluff that could have been cut out to keep things tight, but the wrestling was pretty damn good.

Isn’t that what we’re here for, after all?

Here are the highlights from the show:

Nathan Frazer’s insane offense sends Carmelo Hayes into the steel

Alba Fyre brawls with Mandy Rose inside a haunted house

Grayson Waller smashes Apollo Crews through a casket

Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade go crashing through a table

Damon Kemp sends Julius Creed for a ride

Shotzi drops Lash Legend after unwanted interruption

Mandy Rose bounces Alba Fyre off the announcer’s desk

Air Dragunov dives completely across the ring

Bron Breakker and Ilja Dragunov do the impossible

Get complete Halloween Havoc results and coverage of the entire card right here.