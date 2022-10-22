It wouldn’t be a Halloween themed show without a trip to a haunted house, right?

Sure enough, Mandy Rose and the rest of Toxic Attraction made the trip to meet up with Alba Fyre at one in a pre-taped cinematic special that aired during Halloween Havoc tonight (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022) before Rose and Fyre met in the ring to fight for the NXT women’s championship. Alba got the best of it, of course, as it was specifically designed for her to do so.

She took out both Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin in the process, leaving her alone with Rose and seemingly making the playing field even for their match.

As if.

Right when it seemed Fyre was about to win the match and take the title for herself, Jayne and Dolin showed up to distract the referee, who ended up taking a bump shortly after. Fyre had the match won again, but had to retrieve the ref. When she did, the wolves pounced. They threw Fyre back in the ring after a double superkick and it was fish in a barrel for Rose.

Just like that, she was scoring the pin and retaining her title.

That damn numbers game.

