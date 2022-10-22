Some places do power rankings. Here at Cageside, we do a stock report.

In this weekly series, we identify three Superstars (or groups of Superstars) who are on their way up, and three that are moving in the opposite direction. After a busy week that included Elias returning to WWE, Logan Paul knocking out Jey Uso, and Baron Corbin traded to Raw and aligning with JBL, a lot of fortunes were changed.

With that in mind, let’s see whose stock decreased the most this week:

Stock Down #3: Karrion Kross & Scarlett

Kross hasn’t been able to follow up on his big win over Drew McIntyre at Extreme Rules, as he was involved in a kayfabe car accident that caused him to miss out on a chance to contend for the Intercontinental title, and also kept him off last night’s (Oct. 21) episode of SmackDown.

Stock Down #2: Sheamus

It looks like Sheamus will be out of action for at least a few weeks after the Bloodline broke his arm last night on SmackDown. Sheamus gained a lot of fan support during his feud with GUNTHER over the last two months, so it’s not the ideal time for an injury angle.

Stock Down #1: Alexa Bliss & Asuka

Bliss and Asuka have disappeared from WWE television. They were taken out by Damage CTRL a few weeks ago while trying to assist Bianca Belair, and it didn’t do them any favors that Belair handled Bayley’s group all by herself at Extreme Rules. Now Bliss and Asuka have simply become talking points that Bayley and her gang use in their promos when bragging about their dominance in WWE.

Now let’s see whose stock increased the most this week:

Stock Up #3: Mustafa Ali

Mustafa Ali suddenly found himself in the main event angle of Raw this week (Oct. 17), saving Matt Riddle from Seth Rollins at the very end of the show. It appears that Ali will be challenging Rollins for the United States championship very soon.

Stock Up #2: Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley is one of the very few wrestlers in WWE who can go toe-to-toe with Brock Lesnar. He demonstrated that once again this week on Raw by calling Brock out, spearing him through a barricade, and slamming The Beast through a table.

Stock Up #1: Dominik Mysterio

Betraying his father and joining The Judgment Day has worked wonders for Dominik Mysterio. Dom was able to defeat AJ Styles on this week’s Raw with help from his new family. The future looks bright for this little shithead, as long as Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, and Damian Priest are by his side.

There you have it, Cagesiders. Whose stock do you think changed the most this week?