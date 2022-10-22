The Bloodline broke Sheamus’ arm

We wanted a Bloodline/Brawling Brutes feud, and it looks like we’re getting one. But WWE is gonna make us wait before we see the two groups at full strength.

They’ll do so with a Sheamus injury angle. It started during the match he lost to Solo Sikoa on the Oct. 21 SmackDown, and continued when Sami Zayn & The Usos went to work on the Celtic Warrior’s left arm in the aftermath:

About an hour later, WWE announced the attack left Sheamus with “a non-displaced fracture near his elbow.” Makes me think The Bloodline was taking it easy on the big Irishman, because those chair shots seemed to be of the displacing variety, but it was also noted that he was ”still under observation,” so maybe we’ll hear about more serious-sounding injuries later.

There haven’t been any recent reports of Sheamus working through any new injuries (the 44 year old has long been rumored to have a bad neck, and other wear & tear you get from almost two decades in the ring), so this is likely a way to pour some fuel on the feud’s fire while giving him a few weeks off.

The Bloodline vs. Brawling Brutes rivalry continues next Friday when Zayn & Sikoa take on Butch & Ridge Holland in tag action. And if you’re wondering if Solo feels any remorse?

More of this please, before and after Sheamus’ arm heals up.