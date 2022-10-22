SmackDown’s bringing out the big guns when baseball bumps it to cable next week

SmackDown has been on a big fancy broadcast channel here in the United States since WWE’s last round of television rights contracts.

There are a lot of perks that come with that, namely being in a lot of homes, and being promoted on some very popular programs — including NFL coverage. But there are also a few weeks a year where that can bite WWE in the butt. Next Friday (Oct. 28) is one of those, as FOX’s coverage of the first game of Major League Baseball’s World Series will bump SmackDown to Fox Sports’ cable outlet, FS1.

FS1 is available in fewer homes (its reach isn’t great, even compared to other cable channels), and it means fans will have to take a few extra steps to find SmackDown, something a percentage of them won’t be inclined to do.

So to incentivize all of us to seek out the blue brand in an unusual spot (and perhaps convince anyone who tunes in looking for college football or something to stick around when they see a couple names they recognize), WWE is bringing in a pair of big guns for next Friday’s episode... and more.

• An appearance by our Tribal Chief is always a big deal, and Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns probably won’t be happy Jey Uso went into business for himself against Reigns’ Crown Jewel challenger Logan Paul last night.

• SmackDown Women’s champion Ronda Rousey hasn’t done much since winning the belt back from Liv Morgan at Extreme Rules, but that changes next Friday when we see who answers her open challenge.

• Hit Row has a MYSTERY MEMBER to even the odds against Legado Del Fantasma. It’s not Swerve Scott Strickland, so start making your guesses!

• Two of WWE’s most popular acts collide when Sami Zayn & Solo Sikoa take on Ridge Holland & Butch in the next phase of The Bloodline/Brawling Brutes program. FIGHT NIGHT should be extra spicy after Sami, Solo & The Usos put Sheamus in a cast.

Sound like a reason to check where FS1 is in your cable guide?