WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2022 results, live streaming match coverage

By Geno Mrosko
WWE.com

WWE NXT Halloween Havoc is all set to pop off tonight (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022) at 8pm ET, live on Peacock and WWE Network!

CagesideSeats.com will provide LIVE blow-by-blow, match-by-match coverage of NXT Halloween Havoc below, beginning with the first match of the evening and right on through to the main event.

NXT will decorate the WWE Performance Center in Orlando for Spooky SZN, and give us three title matches, a bunch of stipulations, and probably a jump scare or two. To get you ready, we’ve got a preview of the entire card, and predictions for every match!

Kick your off your shoes, relax, and enjoy all the action with the best damn pro wrestling community on the interwebs. And remember to keep refreshing!

WWE HALLOWEEN HAVOC QUICK RESULTS

Bron Breakker vs. JD McDonagh vs. Ilja Dragunov
Mandy Rose vs. Alba Fyre
Carmelo Hayes vs. Oro Mensah vs. Wes Lee vs. Nathan Frazer vs. Von Wagner
Apollo Crews vs. Grayson Waller
Cora Jade vs. Roxanne Perez
Julius Creed vs. Damon Kemp

WWE NXT HALLOWEEN HAVOC LIVE BLOG & MATCH COVERAGE

