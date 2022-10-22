WWE NXT is putting on their latest live special this weekend. Halloween Havoc features three title matches and lots of spooky stipulations. It all goes down on Sat., Oct. 22 at 8PM Eastern from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, streaming live on Peacock here in the U.S., and internationally on WWE Network.

If you’re new or just checking back in on NXT for this event, we’ve also got a full preview. Right now, we’ve assembled a motley crew of NXT-following Cagesiders to give you their thoughts & predictions on all the matches.

Let’s get to it.

WWE NXT HALLOWEEN HAVOC PREDICTIONS

Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh

Geno Mrosko: I’m constantly wondering when they’ll decide to put Breakker on the main roster. It seems entirely possible they do a change here but just as likely, if not more so, that Dragunov and McDonagh are so hardcore at each other that Breakker is the beneficiary. Pick: Bron Breakker

Sean Rueter: That mad Russian has taken down WALTER GUNTHER. He’s got this. Pick: Ilja Dragunov

Claire Elizabeth: One word: UNBESIEGBAR. Pick: Ilja Dragunov

Marcus Benjamin: Like Geno, I keep wondering when and where Bron gets called to the main roster. I think if any match presents the chance for that, it’s this one. Not just because it’s a triple threat, but the Austin Theory factor. Bron can win the match but still leave Halloween Havoc without the NXT championship. Does he angle for a rematch? Or is that the end of his era? Pick: Bron Breakker (Austin Theory cash-in)

Mandy Rose vs. Alba Fyre

Geno Mrosko: There’s little reason to think they would end Mandy’s long reign in a match that was put together just recently, after she took time off due to the death of her brother. It’s just not the right time. Could be the right opponent, but not the right time. Pick: Mandy Rose

Sean Rueter: Her reign has to be used to crown the next big thing, and these long-reigning former champions she’s been facing are designed to make that moment even more of an achievement for Nikkita Lyons, Roxanne Perez, or whoever gets the nod. Pick: Mandy Rose

Claire Elizabeth: Honestly I keep thinking Mandy’s gonna lose the title any minute now and she still hasn’t. I’m gonna go ahead and try to learn my lesson here... Pick: Mandy Rose

Marcus Benjamin: I’m done picking against Mandy. If anything, I want her to move up to the main roster with this character and newfound confidence. But, alas, that dream will wait. For now. Plus, Alba’s looked kinda silly in this feud. Pick: Mandy Rose

Wes Lee vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Oro Mensah vs. Von Wagner vs. Nathan Frazer

Geno Mrosko: Should be the match of the night, with even Wagner having shown he’ll work hard to do as much as possible. The question, for me, is whether they want to put over Frazer as the new champ on the block or pay off Lee’s comeback story in the singles division. Pick: Nathan Frazer

Sean Rueter: Melo can lose his current feud without taking a pin or submitting, then move into the main title picture (where I’ve been wanting to see him for what feels like forever). Pick: Wes Lee

Claire Elizabeth: I have been really impressed by what little I’ve seen of Oro Mensah, and I really want to see more, so I’m hoping he pulls it out here. Although really I’d be happier with anybody that isn’t Von “brow ridge so bad he gives everybody that looks at him second-hand dysphoria” Wagner. Pick: Oro Mensah

Marcus Benjamin: Until the A champ seems destined for another show, I’m riding the Carmelo Hayes train. Pick: Carmelo Hayes

Apollo Creed vs. Grayson Waller

Geno Mrosko: If Creed is bleeding from the eye, you know it’s over. Pick: Apollo Crews

Sean Rueter: Will Waller be wearing a vulture mask on the main roster soon? If so, this program has been a good warm-up for some Bray weirdness. Either way, unless the Wyatt 6 show up, his opponent isn’t losing his return to NXT PLEs. Pick: Apollo Crews

Claire Elizabeth: People are bleeding from places nobody should have to bleed from, Apollo Crews has the second sight, Grayson Waller’s ego’s so big he’s not gonna fit in the ring soon, I think this is Apollo’s match but I could be wrong. Pick: Apollo Crews

Marcus Benjamin: If the eye bleeds, we can kill it...Are words Grayson Waller won’t say. Weirdness aside, this is Apollo’s match. Pick: Apollo Crews

Roxanne Perez vs. Cora Jade

Geno Mrosko: Jade has gone over so far, it’s time for Perez to get one back. Pick: Roxanne Perez

Sean Rueter: The weapons will be wild, I hear. And the good gal should have learned from their Heatwave encounter that she can’t hesitate to use them on her former friend. Pick: Roxanne Perez

Claire Elizabeth: Let’s get a little bit of babyface shine here, yeah. Pick: Roxanne Perez

Marcus Benjamin: Roxanne took the pin on the most recent episode of NXT. This is their chance to make her look good. Pick: Roxanne Perez

Julius Creed vs. Damon Kemp

Geno Mrosko: There’s no way they break up the Creeds off a match like this, right? Pick: Julius Creed

Sean Rueter: When Roderick Strong shows up mid-match and throws that neck brace aside, the Creeds are gonna feel real dumb. Pick: Damon Kemp

Claire Elizabeth: Brutus is gonna get his five minutes alone after this, boy howdy! Pick: Julius Creed

Marcus Benjamin: Damon Kemp finally gets what’s coming to him. Possibly setting up a match between Kemp and Roddy. Pick: Julius Creed

That's who we've got. Who are you taking, Cagesiders? Find out who’s right in our live blog!