WWE adds a pair of matches to Crown Jewel

We’re just a couple weeks out from WWE’s next big Premium Live Event, the Crown Jewel show scheduled for Sat., Nov. 5, 2022, Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. After adding a pair of matches on Monday Night Raw this week, the same was done on Friday Night SmackDown.

Here’s what is new:

Braun Strowman vs. Omos

MVP talked up a big game to Strowman, leading to Braun throwing down a challenge for a match at this show. Said challenge was immediately accepted. Then, Omos got face-to-face with Strowman and towered over him. Should be interesting!

Steel Cage Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross

Not only did McIntyre not get in trouble for apparently running Kross down in a vehicle last week, he was given yet another chance to win a match against him, this time in a Steel Cage. We know because he told us management isn’t happy with him but they’re going to settle up in the ring anyway.

Hooray for physicality!

Here’s the updated Crown Jewel match card: