In the Oct. 14 SmackDown’s Fatal 4-way for a future Intercontinental title shot, Sheamus looked to have the match won when he locked a Cloverleaf on Solo Sikoa. The Bloodline’s youngest member was saved by Sami Zayn & Jey Uso, however. A fight broke out between Sheamus and Roman Reigns’ crews, while Rey Mysterio eventually won the match.
There’s still issues between the big men though, so tonight (Oct. 21) on the blue brand...
BREAKING: @WWeSheamus will be out for payback when he takes on @WWeSoloSikoa TONIGHT on #SmackDown.
Sheamus vs. Sikoa should be dope. Or to use the Celtic Warrior’s preferred nomenclature, a banger.
But what we really hope it is is the start of a program between the two factions. And with a WarGames-themed Survivor Series only a month away?
Hey Cole.. IT'S FIGHT NIGHT BABY‼️
Get the Brutes a fourth (former NXT UK champion Tyler Bate has history with Imperium, and ties to Butch) and LFG!
We’ll see if that’s the direction they’re headed with this on SmackDown tonight. You can follow along with the show in our live blog right here.
