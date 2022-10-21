Why Billy Gunn wasn’t at D-X’s 25th Anniversary on WWE Raw

Before WWE celebrated 25 years of D-Generation X on the Oct. 10 Raw, there was talk of how they’d handle the one core member of the group not working for the company.

Billy Gunn is signed to AEW, and featured as part of a hot act along with reigning Tag champs The Acclaimed. The “Daddy Ass” chants WWE reportedly feared didn’t come to pass, but neither did an appearance by Gunn. That despite the fact his old New Age Outlaws tag partner Road Dogg said earlier this week that he & Billy both thought a full reunion would happen on Raw.

So why didn’t it? According to this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE and AEW officials did talk about letting the Bad Ass work the show. For it to happen though, AEW boss Tony Khan wanted WWE to acknowledge Gunn as an AEW talent, similar to how they handled then-Impact Knockouts champion Mickie James’ Royal Rumble appearance earlier this year. Per Dave Meltzer, “WWE stalled on the yes or no, and then at the last minute would not agree to it.”

When D-X was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019, Gunn joined his teammates for the pre-WrestleMania ceremony even though he was under contract to AEW at the time. But “Daddy Ass” wasn’t a thing then, and that was where Triple H jokingly referred to Billy’s employer as a “pissant company” — factors that may have led to TK’s request and WWE’s answer.

Was the lack of cooperation here a one-off due to those specific circumstances? Or does the chilly status of AEW & WWE’s relationship mean we won’t see things like Chris Jericho’s Broken Skull Sessions appearance or Jericho, Paul “Big Show” Wight & Bryan Danielson being featured in John Cena’s 20th anniversary video package for a while?

Let us know what you think, Cagesiders.