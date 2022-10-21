WWE Friday Night SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Oct. 21, 2022) with a live show emanating from Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio, featuring all the latest build to the upcoming Crown Jewel event scheduled for early next month in Saudi Arabia.

Advertised for tonight: Logan Paul returns to SmackDown tonight, perhaps looking to create a bigger rift within The Bloodline and gain momentum leading into Crown Jewel.

Tonight’s card also features IYO SKY & Dakota Kai defending the WWE women’s tag team titles against Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville, an appearance from Omos, follow-up on Bray Wyatt, and more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the SmackDown live blog kicks off once the show starts on FOX. It will be below this line here. (Note: Links to illegal streams are prohibited. Pics and GIFs are allowed.)

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR OCT. 21