WWE is getting ready for Halloween with the very best costumes

Oct. 31 falls on a Monday this year, which means we’re getting a live episode of WWE Raw on the night of Halloween.

WWE loves celebrating the holiday with special themed matches, costumes, or parties, and this year should be no different. I can’t wait to see what outfits Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns plan on wearing.

In anticipation of the big night, WWE has come up with a top 10 list of superstar Halloween costumes. Let’s see what they came up with:

10. The Bellas as Mario and Luigi

9. Mickie James as Trish Stratus

8. Tommaso Ciampa as God of War’s Kratos

7. LayCool as Lady Gaga and Beyonce

6. Kaitlyn as Vickie Guerrero

5. Austin Theory as Ghostface

4. Alexa Bliss as Freddy Krueger

3. John Cena as Vanilla Ice

2. Liv Morgan as Chucky

1. The New Day as The Brood

John Cena dressing up as Vanilla Ice is one that always comes to mind for me, so I’m not surprised to see it rank high on the list.

What are your favorite WWE superstar costumes, Cagesiders?