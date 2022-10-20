Report: WWE vs. Tony Khan is happening again

One of the big stories in pro wrestling this week was the head-to-head ratings battle between AEW Dynamite and NXT on Tuesday night television. If that sort of story titillates the juices of your guilty pleasures, you’ll be thrilled to learn that WWE and Tony Khan are reportedly also going at it on a pay-per-view date.

Tony Khan is the owner of Ring of Honor, and that company’s Final Battle pay-per-view is scheduled for Dec. 10 from the University of Texas at Arlington. That’s why it’s especially interesting that, according to a report from Fightful, NXT talent have been told Dec. 10 is the date for an NXT premium live event (PLE). Furthermore, this event could be linked to the “NXT Deadline” trademark that WWE recently filed for.

Final Battle will have a special start time of 4 pm ET because UFC 282 is scheduled for that evening. This could mean that NXT’s PLE on Dec. 10 technically won’t be going head-to-head with ROH, assuming it begins at 8 pm ET like most PLEs. Regardless, Tony Khan might have to dig deeper into the AEW roster to load up the Final Battle card in an attempt to mitigate the damage or counter this move.

Is WWE’s apparent decision to run an NXT PLE on Dec. 10 an attempt to hurt ROH’s buyrate for Final Battle? Or is this merely a scheduling coincidence? I’ll let you take up that discussion in the comments below, Cagesiders.