Kevin Nash’s son Tristen is dead at 26 years old

By Cain A. Knight
WWE.com

Just a short while ago, Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp shared the following tragic news regarding the death of Kevin Nash’s 26-year-old son, Tristen:

“On behalf of Kevin and Tamara Nash, I have to unfortunately report that their son Tristen Nash has tragically passed away at the age of 26.

Tristen recently started working on Kevin’s new podcast and the two enjoyed their time together.

The Nash family asks if you could please respect their privacy during this time.”

The above statement contains all of the information we know about this sad situation right now; the cause of Tristen’s death has not been revealed at this point.

Nash’s aforementioned podcast just launched a few months ago, in the weeks leading up to WWE SummerSlam 2022.

On behalf of the entire Cageside Seats staff and community, we offer our condolences to the friends and family of Tristen Nash.

