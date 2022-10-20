Logan Paul is challenging Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal championship on Nov. 5 at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

Just about everyone assumes Reigns is going to smash Paul, because there’s no way WWE would squander Roman’s 2+ year run with the belt just to put over a YouTube star who is very inexperienced at pro wrestling.

Ronda Rousey happens to be one person who sees things differently. During a live stream on her YouTube channel, she explained why Logan should beat Roman for the title. Here’s her booking logic, courtesy of Fightful’s transcription:

“If I was booking it, I would have Logan Paul beat Roman Reigns. I would. For whatever plethora of reasons, he’s one of the biggest draws right now. You want to be able to put him over. You want to legitimize him. Roman Reigns doesn’t have anybody to feud with right now. That would give Roman Reigns something to do and would actually elevate Roman Reigns to be in a back-and-forth with Logan Paul. You know when the Bloodline starts ganging up on him, if he’s having a great enough time, he’s going to call his brother in, even the odds, and you can have both of them. If I was booking it, I would make sure Logan Paul is having such a great time that his brother wants to join him too. You have to put over the new guys. You have to.” “If I was booking it, Logan Paul looks great, Roman Reigns starts to cheat, the Bloodline gets involved and Jake Paul comes out to even the odds and Logan Paul goes over. It would get people all pissed off, it would get both the Paul brothers involved, it would get them heel. You have to get them heel as quickly as possible because that’s what they are great at. That’s how I would book it. Then I would make them tag champs. I would take all the gold from Bloodline and give it to the Paul brothers, then the Bloodline fights to get it back and build to Mania”

This has to be one of the worst booking ideas I’ve ever heard. The claim that Roman Reigns would be elevated with a loss to Logan Paul is absurd. Can you imagine if WWE spent all these years building up the dominant Bloodline just to give all their gold away to the Paul brothers and push them as the new top heels in the company? Ronda is right that it would piss people off, but she’s wrong to imply that makes it a good business decision. WWE’s new regime is building up a lot of goodwill with its fanbase, but this creative direction would quickly run that all into the ground.

Do you think there’s any chance that Logan Paul actually beats Roman Reigns for the top prize in WWE next month, Cagesiders?