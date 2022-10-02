Seth Rollins did the Shield thing at a WWE house show

WWE hit Bismarck for a house show this weekend and it’s at these type of shows that you get wrestlers having whatever kind of fun they want. We’re here for what Seth Rollins, Austin Theory, and The Miz did during a six-man tag team match:

They did the thing!

A video of the moment:

What this does, besides show how effectively it was used to get heat with the live crowd there, is remind us that we’re coming up on the 10 year anniversary of The Shield making their main roster WWE debut. Believe it or not, it’s actually been a decade since Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose hit the scene decked out in black and lit the pro wrestling world on fire at Survivor Series in 2012.

They would go on to become three of the top stars in the industry, with Reigns and Rollins still ruling the roost in WWE and Ambrose having gone over to AEW and running things over there as Jon Moxley.

We’re probably never getting a reunion, considering those circumstances, but it’s fun to think about.