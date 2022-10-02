The next pay-per-view (PPV) on the WWE schedule is the Extreme Rules event set to take place on Sat., Oct. 8, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Last year’s show was extreme in name only, but the company has gone back to the original theme of the show for this year.

We’re just under one week from showtime and here’s how the card looks:

SmackDown Women’s Championship Extreme Rules Match: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

Rousey won a Fatal 5-Way to become top contender to set this match up. They’ve gone back to telling the story of Rousey not respecting Morgan because she doesn’t buy her as a threat. Morgan has been on a journey to change that. There hasn’t been much of anything on television creating any kind of belief that will happen but we’ll see.

Raw Women’s Championship Ladder Match: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Bayley

Bayley scored a pin over Belair — something that rarely happens these days — in a team match setting, so naturally she’s getting a singles match with the title on the line. They settled on a Ladder match.

FIGHT PIT: Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle

The Fight Pit makes its debut on the main roster, with Riddle getting involved in yet another one. This will probably be the final bout between these two, as they’ve been feuding for some time and this is the kind of match to end a feud like this. Former UFC Champion Daniel Cormier has been called in to work as special guest referee.

I Quit Match: Edge vs. Finn Balor

Edge returned from a short break once more to again attack The Judgment Day. Having recognized that both sides refuse to quit, he proposed a match where one of the two will quite literally have to give voice to those words. Brilliant!

Strap Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross

After weeks of being attacked from behind, McIntyre challenged Kross to a Strap match so they could beat each other up in close proximity and both can see each other coming. There have been many spooky promos from Kross about this.

Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match: The Brawling Brutes vs. Imperium

Sheamus will challenge GUNTHER for the Intercontinental championship on Friday Night SmackDown this week but no matter the outcome of that match the groups the two head up will throw down just one night later in a match designed for chaos. Should be fun!

It looks likely this will end up being the full card for the show.

Like it?