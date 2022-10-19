Sasha Banks to compete on USA Network, but not in a wrestling ring

The Boss will be back on USA in the months to come, but we don’t know if she’ll be wrestling. Her WWE status remains in limbo after she & Naomi walked out of Raw back in May, but Sasha Banks will be a contestant on Barmageddon, a new celebrity game show premiering on Raw’s home network in December.

She’s not the show’s only WWE connection, either. Hall of Famer Nikki Bella is hosting the show with creators Carson Daly & Blake Shelton, where celebrities will play games at Shelton’s Nashville bar against each other. The traditionally famous folks will also be working with internet famous folks, giving Barmageddon a chance to show some Ridiculousness-style viral clips alongside the other shenanigans. It basically seems to be a cross between the games Jimmy Fallon has guests play on The Tonight Show and Tosh.0’s “Web Redemption” bit.

On her episode, Banks will compete against WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella. Hopefully they’ll play “Sharts” (aka “Shelton Darts”), one of the games teased in the promotional materials:

Hosted by WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, the series will see Shelton open the doors of his Nashville-based bar Ole Red to welcome a rowdy crowd for live music sing-alongs and well-loved bar games — with a twist! With Daly behind the bar and Shelton on stage, Bella will keep the competition fierce and set the stakes as celebrity friends go head-to-head in games such as Air Cannon Cornhole, Keg Curling, Drunken Axe Hole, Sharts (“Shelton Darts”) and many more.

Gwen Stefani, Sheryl Crow, Trace Adkins, Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel, Lil Rel Howery, Malin Akerman, Chris Young, Jimmie Johnson, Clint Bowyer, Jay Pharoah, Martin Kove, Kane Brown, and Elle King will compete in other episodes.

Fans looking for any information about Sasha’s pro wrestling future will note that she is billed under her WWE trademarked name rather than Mercedes Varnado. It’s unclear when this was filmed, however, so this could be from before she changed her social media accounts to reflect her real name. It certainly makes sense that USA — which is an NBCUniversal channel, so in addition to being the long-time home of Raw it’s also owned by the same company as WWE’s streaming partner Peacock — would want to use the “Sasha Banks” name.

People’s exclusive story on Barmageddon says it premieres on Mon., Dec. 5 at 9PM ET, but presumably they have either the night or time wrong. No word on when the Banks vs. Bella episode airs.