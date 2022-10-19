The main roster dominated NXT this week

This week’s episode of NXT hardly resembled the developmental promotion we’ve become accustomed to ever since the move away from the 2.0 branding. The big guns were out — whether that was a way to counter program AEW or not — with multiple stars from the main roster making appearances in various forms, from simple segments to several matches.

To that end, my title for this very post works in two ways. They were all over the show but also in storyline they absolutely dominated the matches they had on the show, save for one:

Rhea Ripley beat up Roxanne Perez with relative ease

Shinsuke Nakamura had his way with Stacks

Alba Fyre managed to overcome a three-on-one disadvantage to defeat Sonya Deville

The O.C. teamed with Cameron Grimes and had little issue taking out The Schism

Cora Jade won her match against Raquel Rodriguez via disqualification but it was very much a case of the heel getting her ass handed to her until she manipulated the babyface into using a weapon and getting herself DQ’d

Add in the many times Kevin Owens absolutely owned JD McDon’tGoogleMe and the main roster came out ahead 4-2 on the night, but really it should have been 5-1.

Developmental indeed.

Anyway, here are all the videos from NXT this week: