Austin Theory teases cashing in Money in the Bank contract in NXT

Austin Theory has become something of an issue for WWE. He was a big focus of Vince McMahon before he was forced into retirement, presented as a pet project. It made sense, then, that he would win the Money in the Bank contract, as he was clearly destined for bigger things.

A lot has changed since then.

Now, it seems much less certain he’ll be a main event player on the main roster. He still very well could be — the guy is talented as hell, let’s be honest — but there’s no reason to believe in a Money in the Bank cash-in. He’s tried and failed at it twice now, and he was made to look like a fool both times. Really, there’s not really another option.

He’s simply not going to be the guy to end Roman Reigns’ long streak as champion.

So what to do about it?

Well...

Theory showed up on this week’s episode of NXT to tease possibly cashing in on whoever emerges from the triple threat for the NXT championship at Halloween Havoc this coming Saturday night. After a clean pinfall loss to Johnny Gargano, and seemingly nothing to do on Monday Night Raw these days, why not?

It solves a lot of problems. It also acts a pretty damn good added promotion for the upcoming show this weekend.

Stay tuned.

