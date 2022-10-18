Bayley & Bianca Belair rematch should reveal the future of the Raw Women’s title scene

Bianca Belair retained her Raw Women’s title fair and square at Extreme Rules. In fact, Belair not only beat Bayley, but also single-handedly neutralized her opponent’s Damage CTRL partners Dakota Kai & IYO SKY in the process.

That could have been a feud-ender, but Damage CTRL are heels, and WWE thinks this latest Bianca/Bayley program is good for more than one televised singles match. So, the Role Model & her squad have continued to mess with The EST, including when Bayley’s brawl with the champ helped SKY & Kai beat Belair & Candice LeRae on Raw last night (Oct. 17).

So next Monday, they’ll go one-on-one again...

It appears this is a non-title match, or a “Championship Eliminator” (beat the champ, earn a title shot) if you will. WWE.com’s match announcement says Bayley has “retribution on her mind as well as perhaps another chance at the Raw Women’s Championship.”

Does Bayley pick up the win, likely with help from Kota & IYO, setting up some kind of stipulation title match at Crown Jewel? Will this break down into multi-woman chaos, inching us closer to a WarGames match at Survivor Series? Is this how a Becky Lynch or Charlotte Flair will re-enter the Raw Women’s championship scene?