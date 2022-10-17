With just a few weeks remaining until the latest Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, scheduled for Sat., Nov. 5, 2022, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and only one match official for the show, this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw saw multiple matches added to the card.

Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

Lesnar returned to television just last week, absolutely running through Lashley right before he was set to defend the United States championship. He lost that title as a direct result of the beating. He got a measure of revenge this week, and now they’ll have another match to settle things.

The O.C. vs. The Judgment Day

The issues between Finn Balor and AJ Styles continue, only now Styles has backup in the form of Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows. Throw Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio into the mix and we’ve got us a six-man tag team match.

Those two matches join the previously announced Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul WWE Universal championship headliner.

