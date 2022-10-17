SmackDown promoted the return of a big star as part of a hot storyline on Oct. 14, but it didn’t translate into big changes for the show’s performance in the ratings.

According to Showbuzz Daily, the key rating figure was unchanged. SmackDown drew a .54 among 18-49 year olds for the third straight week. The episode did see a small uptick in overall viewers. Last Friday’s audience of 2.27 million was a little more than 1% than the week before.

Competition was a factor, with Major League Baseball playoffs and college football airing on cable. FS1’s primetime game between the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers won the night overall with a 1.07 in the demo and more than 4 million viewers. SmackDown was fifth overall, with all three games (the late afternoon Atlanta vs. Philadelphia game on FS1 drew a .70, and the early New York/Cleveland game on TBS a .59) and the pre-game for Padres/Dodgers (also a .59) all finishing ahead of WWE.

Logan Paul will be back on WWE TV next week, and the Padres & Phillies will be playing Game 3 of the National League Championship Series that night. While you ponder how that will change things, here’s a rundown of the past six months or so of the blue show’s numbers:

