Bobby Lashley wanted to do the ‘Fat Thor’ story in WWE

Here’s a pitch Bobby Lashley gave to Vince McMahon in the not-too-distant past shared with Sam Roberts on the Notsam Wrestling podcast:

“I told Vince a year ago, I think a year or two ago, I told him, ‘I want to do this character.’ “He said, ‘What is it?’ “I said, ‘If I get beat one time, I want to go into the severe depression and put on like 40, 50, 60, or 70 pounds and just be fat, and then be a completely different character and then have like somebody like an MVP, or somebody that’s on my side, kind of like, pull me back and then have the crowd watch his transition back to me.’ “He said, ‘There’s no way you can do that.’ “I said, ‘Man, I think I can.’”

It’s a storyline movie fans watched the character of Thor do in Avengers: Endgame*. And, as was the case there, it would likely be met with pushback from folks who think overweight people were being shamed or made fun of.

That may not be why famous-fan-of-body-guys Vince shot him down, but it’s probably why Lashley just laughed when Roberts asked if he’d considered pitching his depression-weight gain story to new head of creative, Triple H.

So add “Bobby Lashley won’t pull a ‘Fat Thor’ in response to dropping the United States title’ to your list of reasons to be thankful Trips is running the show now.