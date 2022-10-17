Triple H to miss Raw after testing positive for COVID

WWE will be looking to continue their hot streak on the road to Crown Jewel and Survivor Series tonight (Oct. 17) on Raw. But they’re going to have to do it without the main architect of their creative turnaround, Triple H.

Chief Creative Officer Paul Levesque won’t be at the show in Oklahoma City after testing positive for COVID. PWInsider reported the news after confirming with WWE:

Levesque is said to be feeling well and in good spirits but will be away from his in-person WWE duties until he has cleared the company’s current protocol. We are told he has been in contact with the company’s producers and writers and feels good about the creative and team heading into tonight’s Raw, which would be the first without him since he took over his new roles.

While obviously the primary concern for The Game’s health, especially in light of the heart condition which caused him to be out for several months over the past year, vaccines have made catching COVID a significantly less scary proposition. The best news is that he’s reportedly doing well.

But it’s also good news that WWE’s creative process is much less dependent on any one person than it was said to be under Vince McMahon. We’ve heard that in Triple H’s WWE, scripts are approved and tasks delegated ahead of time, so his being absent on short notice should lead to much less chaos than a sudden Vince absence would have.

No timetable for Levesque’s return, but Insider notes WWE officials are hopeful it will be this Friday or next Monday at the latest.

Triple H was present at SmackDown last Friday (Oct. 14) in New Orleans.