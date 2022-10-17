Xavier Woods loses a dream job

When Comcast announced they would attempt to capture some of the huge market for video game content by relaunching the G4 network, Xavier Woods — aka Austin Creed — launched a campaign for one of his dream jobs.

“Creed 4 G4” was a success, and he was regularly featured on the channel’s flagship Attack of the Show! He also hosted a version of G4’s Arena game show that was produced in conjunction with WWE and regularly featured wrestlers/Superstars.

Unfortunately, 21st century gamers already get plenty of content elsewhere, and nostalgia for the G4 brand wasn’t enough to keep them watching the rebooted network. So, Comcast announced they’re pulling the plug. David Scott, CEO of Comcast subsidiary Spectacor, broke the news to those effected in am internal memo published by Deadline:

Team: As you know, G4 was re-introduced last year to tap into the popularity of gaming. We invested to create the new G4 as an online and TV destination for fans to be entertained, be inspired, and connect with gaming content. Over the past several months, we worked hard to generate that interest in G4, but viewership is low and the network has not achieved sustainable financial results. This is certainly not what we hoped for, and, as a result, we have made the very difficult decision to discontinue G4’s operations, effective immediately. I know this is disappointing news, and I’m disappointed, too. I want to thank you and everyone on the G4 team for the hard work and commitment to the network.

And just like Woods once found out about WWE layoffs while he was working at G4, he found out about Comcast’s decision while traveling after working a Saturday night house show...

On a flight currently. Decided to get the wifi so I could shoot a text. Out of habit opened twitter.... pic.twitter.com/sH8b8txgPi — Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) October 16, 2022

Bummer. But at least X, and all of us, still have UpUpDownDown.