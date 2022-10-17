WWE Raw results, live blog (Oct. 17, 2022): Brock Lesnar returns (again)

WWE Monday Night Raw comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Oct. 17, 2022) from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, featuring all the latest build to the upcoming Crown Jewel event scheduled for early next month in Saudi Arabia.

Advertised for tonight: Brock Lesnar makes his return to address his attack on Bobby Lashley from last week, Seth Rollins defends his newly won United States championship against the man he just can’t seem to rid himself of, Matt Riddle, Dexter Lumis will earn a contract if he can defeat The Miz in singles action, Elias makes his long awaited return, The O.C. takes on Alpha Academy, and a whole lot more!

Come right back here at 8 p.m. ET when the Raw live blog will kick off once the show starts on USA Network. It will be below this line here. Reminder: GIFs and pics allowed, but no links to illegal streams, please.

WWE RAW RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR OCT. 17