Report: WWE cancels Day 1 PPV

In recent days, there has been some confusion regarding the planned WWE Day 1 pay-per-view (PPV) scheduled for Jan. 1, 2023, in Atlanta. Tickets never went on sale like they were supposed to, but rumors indicated the company was still looking at going ahead with the show and making it an annual tradition in that city.

Now, a report from Wrestlenomics indicates that will not be the case.

Per that report, the show, which was set to emanate from the State Farms Arena, has been cancelled altogether. It will not be rescheduled or rebranded. As of right now, there is no WWE PPV scheduled between the Survivor Series event on Nov. 26 and Royal Rumble on Jan. 28.

That’s a long time to go between Premium Live Events for a company that normally runs at least one per month.

Brock Lesnar, for whatever it’s worth, had been scheduled to work that show.