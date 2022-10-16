Rhea Ripley is wrestling again

WWE hit Sioux City, Iowa for a house show this weekend and one of the matches on the card was notable for who was involved in it: The Judgment Day vs. Dolph Ziggler & Nikki A.S.H.

No, I’m not talking about Ziggler, silly. I’m talking about Rhea Ripley.

It was all the way back in June that Ripley was removed from a Raw women’s championship match at Money in the Bank because, as WWE announced it, she wouldn’t be medically cleared in time for the show. In a comment on her own Instagram, she told someone she had “brain/teeth” injuries. The word concussion was never used, and WWE never confirmed anything related to it, but that’s the obvious speculation based on that wording.

We got worried when she was seen wearing a heart monitor a month later, but all seemed to be well when she returned to Monday Night Raw later that month. She’s spent the past couple months tagging along with her Judgment Day pals but never wrestling.

Until now.

The timing couldn’t be better, considering she just set up a possible big match against Beth Phoenix.