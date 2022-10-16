The next show on the WWE calendar is the latest trip into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The show will be called Crown Jewel, the fourth time the promotion has used that branding for a trip here, and will take place on Nov. 5, 2022, at Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

We’re just under three weeks from showtime and only one match is official for the show:

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Logan Paul

This originated from Reigns appearing on Paul’s podcast and Logan making some remarks about fighting him after Roman left. It wasn’t long after that Paul returned to WWE TV and was laying down a challenge. A press conference was held in Las Vegas in which we got a classic line from Paul, in response to Reigns calling himself the head of the table: “I am the table.” They’ve had Paul Heyman openly admit in promos that this match is about name value. We’ve come to expect things like this for shows like this.

Brock Lesnar returned to put the boots to Bobby Lashley on Monday Night Raw this past week, costing him the United States championship. It seems clear that will lead to a match on this show, though it’s not official just yet.

We’re also getting teases for Braun Strowman vs. Omos, which also seems tailor made for this event.