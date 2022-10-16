So what’s next for Ronda Rousey?

Ronda Rousey won the SmackDown women’s championship from Liv Morgan at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view just over one week ago in Philadelphia. Much of the focus coming out of it was why Morgan was smiling as she was choked out and what’s next for her.

But what about Rousey?

In the wake of her win, Rousey took to Instagram to act decidedly heel. As it turns out, per Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, the match itself was designed in such a way to turn her heel, something that has apparently been in the plans for some time now.

Unfortunately, WWE didn’t follow up on this at all on Friday Night SmackDown this week. Rousey wasn’t even mentioned on the show.

So what’s next?

It’s only October, and we’re still quite a ways from WrestleMania but when Becky Lynch comes back she’s going to be a mega over babyface. Perhaps the original plan of having the two work together in Inglewood next year will come to fruition?

Charlotte Flair is also rumored to be coming back soon but there’s no reason to think she’ll do so as a babyface, although anything is possible. Elsewhere, Raquel Rodriguez is now teaming with Shotzi in pursuit of the women’s tag team titles.

Shayna Baszler is also still working heel.

So unless WWE wants to work a heel program, there don’t appear to be any real options.

Surely they can’t go back to Natalya again.

... Right?