Here’s how much Roman Reigns we’ll be getting on WWE TV over the next month

Roman Reigns may be the WWE Universal champion, and The Head of the Table, and the Tribal Chief, and the leader of The Bloodline, but that doesn’t always mean we’re graced with his presence on WWE television. The good news, however, is we’ll be seeing him quite a bit over the next month or so.

He’s advertised for the following shows coming up (via PW Insider):

SmackDown on Oct. 28, which will likely be a double taping considering there is no show advertised for Nov. 4 because Crown Jewel is scheduled for Nov. 5 in Saudi Arabia

Raw on Oct. 31, a Halloween special

SmackDown on Nov. 11

SmackDown on Nov. 18

Interestingly enough, he’s not currently advertised for either go home episode of Survivor Series. That could obviously change, and one would expect it to if The Bloodline is involved in a War Games match on the show.

And, really, why wouldn’t they be?

Either way, there’s a lot of Roman Reigns to look forward to over the next month or so.