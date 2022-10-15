Brock returns and Riddle gets a title shot on Raw

The season premiere of Raw last Monday was an eventful affair. With the two things they’ve announced for this Monday (Oct. 17), WWE is looking to quickly follow up on two of the biggest happenings.

Brock Lesnar returned for the first time since SummerSlam, attacking Bobby Lashley and and essentially costing the man who defeated him at Royal Rumble his United States title. We don’t really know why Lesnar targeted the All Mighty; you’d think winning his WWE championship back from Lashley at Elimination Chamber would have been revenge enough. But in reality, the Beast needs an opponent for Crown Jewel next month, so... we’ll see how the story gets them to Saudi Arabia.

We’ll also check in with the beneficiary of Lesnar’s return. Seth Rollins won the United States title when Lashley insisted on defending it as scheduled despite his unscheduled visit to Suplex City. Now he’ll put it on the line against the man who just beat him at Extreme Rules, Matt Riddle.

Sound like a good way for WWE to fill some of the three hours they'll beam into our homes on Monday night?