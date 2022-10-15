Some places do power rankings. Here at Cageside, we do a stock report.

In this weekly series, we identify three Superstars (or groups of Superstars) who are on their way up, and three that are moving in the opposite direction. After a busy week that included a celebration for D-Generation X, Karrion Kross & Scarlett injured in a car crash, and Bray Wyatt’s emotional return promo, a lot of fortunes were changed.

With that in mind, let’s see whose stock decreased the most this week:

Stock Down #3: The Miz, Dexter Lumis, Maryse

The Miz birthday party segment on Raw was a dud. It was essentially the same thing we’ve been getting for weeks where Dexter Lumis shows up and chokes out Miz, except this time it included a botched face-in-the-cake spot for Maryse. It looks like this story is finally going somewhere next week when Lumis can win a WWE contract by beating Miz in a match, so hopefully there won’t be any more of these very bad segments.

Stock Down #2: Austin Theory

Theory is the Money in the Bank contract holder, but after losing against Johnny Gargano on this week’s (Oct. 10) Raw, it’s worth pointing out that he hasn’t won a televised match since mid-August. Theory already had an uphill battle convincing fans he was anywhere near the level of WWE Universal champion, and the accumulation of losses isn’t helping. The championship would lose most of its current value if this guy happened to successfully cash in right now.

Stock Down #1: Hit Row

Hit Row’s role right now is to put over Legado Del Fantasma and Zelina Vega. No only did Hit Row lose a match against them last night (Oct. 14) on SmackDown, but it became apparent while watching the match that Hit Row is not over; the live audience didn’t give them much of a reaction beyond their entrance music. The match itself was nothing to write home about. Hit Row is new enough on the main roster where they still need wins, interesting stories, or much better matches to have a chance to get over, so this booking is a step backwards for them.

Now let’s see whose stock increased the most this week:

Stock Up #3: Brock Lesnar

It’s time for Brock Lesnar to get that Saudi money, so he returned to WWE this week and did typical Brock Lesnar things. The Beast beat the shit out of Bob Lashley on Raw and cost him the United States title. A rematch between Bob and Brock at Crown Jewel is the obvious direction, and there’s a great chance that Brock is winning there after losing two consecutive matches against Roman Reigns.

Stock Up #2: Rey Mysterio

Rey had a pretty good week for a guy whose family life is in tatters. He beat Chad Gable on Raw, refused to budge when that little shithead Dominik begged him for a punch, quit WWE, returned to WWE a few minutes later, earned the right to have his chest demolished by GUNTHER in a future Intercontinental title match, and was presented like a big star now that he’s officially part of the SmackDown roster.

Stock Up #1: AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson

After playing an ancillary character in other wrestlers’ stories for a while, AJ Styles was back in the spotlight this week when he reunited with the Good Brothers on Raw and took the fight to The Judgment Day. With Rey now moved over to SmackDown and Edge on a part-time schedule, AJ and the Good Bros should get plenty of screen time on Raw as they wage war with Finn Balor and his crew.

There you have it, Cagesiders. Whose stock do you think changed the most this week?