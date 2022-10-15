After every WWE PPV premium live event, we ask you all to rank each match on the show using the star rating system made famous by Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer.

The results are in from Extreme Rules, a six match card where every match had an “extreme” stipulation. Below you’ll see how our little corner of the wrestle web graded what happened in the ring in Philadelphia on Oct. 8 — and how our subjective grades compare to Meltzer’s.

Many have asked “why Dave?”, which to me is fairly obvious. Love, hate, or don’t care about him, the Observer Star Rating is the proverbial industry standard. No one else’s are tracked by Wikipedia and other web outlets. You can’t place online bets on what grades other pundits will give big matches.

But in order to not make this all about Meltz, we added another fan-voted rating to the mix - this one from Cagematch. That site uses a ten point scale, so we’ve halved their ratings for ease of comparison.

Here’s what that all looks like:

Very little disagreement this time around, with the biggest deltas only slightly bigger than a half-star. Meltzer was harsher on the SmackDown Women’s title match then we were, probably because there are ride-or-die Liv Morgan fans in our community, but not in Dave’s brain. Cagematch was more critical of the Strap Match than either the Observer or us. The trios opener was everyone’s highest rated match (although Meltzer did specify Finn Bálor and Edge’s “I Quit” match was his favorite of last week) — and easily won our “Match of the Night” poll from immediately after the show.

By average match rating, Extreme Rules continued Triple H’s hot streak. It got our second highest score, and the Observer & Cagematch’s third highest — with the the only things ranked above it in each system being Clash at the Castle and SummerSlam, the other two PLEs we’ve had since Vince McMahon’s resignation.

You can see that in our rundown of scores for all of WWE’s PLEs since last October:

Do Cageside’s Community Ratings match up with your personal ones? Any final thoughts on Extreme Rules?