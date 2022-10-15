A new Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan lost the SmackDown women’s championship to Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules, and she did so smiling. What was the smiling about? We don’t know!

We’re to assume there’s some darkness there, what with her post-match interview consisting of her looking deranged in a dark corner without saying a word. We still don’t know after this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, considering she never said a word.

She just kicked some serious ass.

Indeed, Sonya Deville was popping off at the mouth and Morgan heard this and instead of appealing to her in any other way, she simply rocked her world. A vicious attack got Deville weak and she followed it up with a senton through a table.

Holy shit!

This Liv Morgan looks a lot more like a Liv Morgan who could square up with someone like Ronda Rousey. Maybe that’s the point?

Everyone has to evolve, right?

Anyway, here are all the videos from SmackDown this week: